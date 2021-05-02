Yellow Warning Issued For 16 Odisha Districts, Check Details

By WCE 3
Bhubaneswar Witness First Gusty Wind & Rainfall Of This Year

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued yellow warning to as many as 16 districts of Odisha.

According to the weather department, the yellow warning has been issued to Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Nayagarh districts.

These districts are likely to witness rainfall which will be accompanied by a wind speed of 40-50 KM per hour.

