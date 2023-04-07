Yellow warning issued for 14 Odisha districts: Check details

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre has issued yellow warnings for 14 districts of Odisha. Accordingly, light to moderate rain or thundershower has been predicted to occur at a few places in these districts.

As per the Bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangapur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Keonjhar and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightening and with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangapur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Kendrapada and the possibility of hailstorm at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nawarangapur, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj as per the weather forecast.

Thunderstorm with lightening very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Bolangir and Nuapada.

