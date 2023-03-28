Yellow warning issued for 10 districts of Odisha, Heavy rains till April 1

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Centre has predicted that another western disturbance is coming to Odisha from tomorrow. Some places of the state will receive heavy rains on March 31 under the influence of the western disturbance.

The north-western part of India will be affected by this western disturbance this time, said the Meteorological Centre. The western disturbance has brought fresh bouts of rain in several areas of the state. Every day there are stormy rains in some places. Light to moderate rain will occur in many parts of the state.

Heavy rain is expected in some places of Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts. Some places of these districts will likely receive 7 to 11 cm rainfall.

Similarly, rain along with winds at a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour are likely to hit Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Khurda and Boudh districts along with six coastal districts of Odisha. A yellow warning has been issued for lightning and rain in 10 districts of the state. The districts are Anugol, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Nyagarh, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput districts.

The Meteorological Department has predicted thundershower with lightning for 13 districts of the state on March 30th.

Meanwhile, few places of the state received rain with lighting yesterday.