Bhubaneswar: Dense fog alert has been issued by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar for 10 districts today till Tuesday morning.

The met department has issued yellow warning and predicted dense fog in the following places namely: Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh and Nayagarh districts till December 8.

Besides, it said that there would be shallow to moderate fog in the early morning over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh and Nayagarh.