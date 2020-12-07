fog in odisha
Dense Fog Envelopes Odisha (File Photo)

Yellow Warning Issued For 10 Districts Of Odisha, Dense Fog Expected

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Dense fog alert has been issued by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar for 10 districts today till Tuesday morning.

The met department has issued yellow warning and predicted dense fog in the following places namely: Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh and Nayagarh districts till December 8.

Besides, it said that there would be shallow to moderate fog in the early morning over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh and Nayagarh.

You might also like
State

Bus Fares Rise In Odisha Due To Hike In Fuel Prices

State

Teacher Among 3 Poachers Arrested In Odisha, Leopard Skin Seized

State

Crocodile Attacks Man, Kills Him In Odisha’s Bhadrak

State

Medical Staff In Odisha’s Puri Caught Red-Handed While Taking Bribe

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.