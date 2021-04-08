Yellow Warning Issued For 10 Districts In Odisha, Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow warning for ten districts in Odisha.

The above stated yellow warning has been issued for the following districts namely: Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts.

A warning and caution has been issued for lightning strike.

In addition to the above warning, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the following 20 districts namely: Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.

The Department has further said that very dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.