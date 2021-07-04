Yellow Warning! Heavy rainfall to lash 7 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha for next 24 hours.

The districts which are expected to receive heavy rainfall are Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi and Ganjam. The weather forecast is valid from 1:30 PM of July 4, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of July 5, 2021.

The details about weather forecast and warning issued by IMD are as follows:

Day 1 (valid from 1:30 PM of July 4, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of July 5, 2021)

Yellow Warning

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi and Ganjam.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Nabarangpur.

Day 2 (valid from 08:30 AM of July 5, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of July 6, 2021)

Yellow Warning

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal and Boudh.

Day 3 (valid from 08:30 AM of July 6, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of July 7, 2021)

Yellow Warning

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal and Angul.

Day 4 (valid from 08:30 AM of July 7, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of July 8, 2021)

Yellow Warning

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Deogarh and Sundargarh. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Koraput, Balangir, Sonepur and Sambalpur.

Day 5 (valid from 08:30 AM of July 8, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of July 9, 2021)

Yellow Warning

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur.