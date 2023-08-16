Yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning issued to 13 districts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Monsoon has once again become active in the state. Rain in Odisha is likely to intensify from today. The Regional Meteorological Center has issued issued an alert for the next four days in view of heavy to very heavy rainfall .

A yellow warning has been issued to 13 districts for very heavy rainfall. These districts include Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khordha, Kandhamal, and Ganjam. Some districts are likely to experience lightning and thunderstorms as well.

Additionally, a yellow warning has been issued to 20 districts in view of heavy to very heavy rainfall tomorrow. Some areas of Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts are likely to experience excessive rainfall. Some areas are likely to experience heavy rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 20 cm.

Forecasts suggest that the heaviest rainfall is likely to be experienced in the state on August 18. In view of the same, a total of 17 districts have been alerted with a yellow warning. Furthermore, another yellow warning has been issued to seven districts for heavy rainfall on August 19.

In the ongoing monsoon season, average rain in Odisha has been recorded at 668.2 mm. This falls nine percent less than the expected average rainfall of 737.1 mm. 11 districts have reportedly experienced a scarcity in rains while 18 districts have experienced normal rainfall. Only Boudh district has recorded above average amount of rainfall in the current Odisha monsoon season.