Yellow Warning For Thunderstorm With Lightning Issued For 23 Districts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The city-based regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday issued a Yellow warning for as many as 23 districts of Odisha.

The weatherman said that thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30- 40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh and Rayagada.

It also predicted heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore.

