Yellow warning for thunderstorm issued in Odisha for next two days

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued a yellow warning for thunderstorm and lightning activities over several districts of Odisha for the next two days.

As per the IMD’s prediction, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around 29th September. Under its influence a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over north Andaman Sea & adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal during subsequent 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards with possibility of gradual intensification.

Check details of the Yellow warnings issued for next two days:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 26.09.2023):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Khurda, Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Balangir.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 26.09.2023 to 8.30 AM of 27.09.2023):