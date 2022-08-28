Yellow warning for rainfall issued for 18 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued yellow warning for light to moderate rain/thundershowers with lightning over 18 districts of Odisha.

The Duty Officer said, “Light to moderate rain/thundershowers with lightening likely to affect some parts of districts of Nayagarh, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Deogarh, Baragarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Mayurbhanj during next three hours.”

“People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from a lightning strikes,” added the Duty Officer.