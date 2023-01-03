Yellow warning for dense fog issued in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its mid-day bulletin issued a yellow warning for dense fog over eight districts of Odisha.

As per the IMD’s forecast, dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul and Sundergarh.

The weather department said that the dense fog weather condition will continue till 8.30 AM of January 4. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha, it added.

The IMD further said that shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Koraput, Boudh, Balangir, Sonepur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sunadargarh, Deogarh and Keonjhargarh.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued an advisory to the police and transport officials of respective districts to take necessary steps for controlled plying of vehicles on highways during dense fog to avoid any road accidents.