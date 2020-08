Yellow Warning For 9 Districts In Odisha, Rain And Thunderstorm Predicted

Yellow Warning For 9 Districts In Odisha, Rain And Thunderstorm Predicted

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has issued yellow warning and forecast thundershower in 9 districts in Odisha today.

The met department has predicted thunderstorm with lightning in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Rayagada districts.

Besides, heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.