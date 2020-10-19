Bhubaneswar: The Regional Met Department at Bhubaneswar has predicted heavy rains in most parts of Odisha from today till October 22.

Rain is predicted due to a fresh depression in the Bay Of Bengal.

The Met Centre has issued an Yellow Warning for five districts including Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada today.

The Centre has predicted thunderstorm and lightning for several south and coastal districts of the State.

The Met Centre has also advised the fishermen not to venture into the deep seas areas of Bay of Bengal from today till October 22.