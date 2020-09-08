Yellow Warning! For 16 Districts Of Odisha For Next 5 Days, Heavy Rain Predicted

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Met Centre at Bhubaneswar has issued a yellow warning for 16 districts in Odisha.

Related News

Rain Expected In Odisha Due To Another Low Pressure Over Bay…

Alert! Yellow Warning Issued For 8 Districts Of Odisha

Weather Alert! Yellow warning issued for 10 districts in…

Weather Alert! Yellow Warning Issued For 20 Districts In…

The Met Dept has forecast thunderstorm with lightning in 16 districts, namely:  Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangir, Rayagada and Khordha districts.

Other than these districts, the centre has also issued a yellow warning for different districts in Odisha for next five days i.e. till September 13.

You might also like
State

Body of youth found hanging, family seeks action claiming it murder in Odisha’…

State

Beware! You will have to pay hefty fine if you violate this rule from tomorrow

State

Barsha Priyadarshini Files FIR Against Two Associates of Anubhav Mohanty At Purighat…

State

Bhubaneswar Minor Girl Rape Case: Mother Of The Victim Files Complaint Against MD Of…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7