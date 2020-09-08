Yellow Warning! For 16 Districts Of Odisha For Next 5 Days, Heavy Rain Predicted

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Met Centre at Bhubaneswar has issued a yellow warning for 16 districts in Odisha.

The Met Dept has forecast thunderstorm with lightning in 16 districts, namely: Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangir, Rayagada and Khordha districts.

Other than these districts, the centre has also issued a yellow warning for different districts in Odisha for next five days i.e. till September 13.