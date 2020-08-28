Yellow Anaconda died at Nandankana Zoo in Bhubaneswar

Yellow Anaconda dies at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A Yellow Anaconda died at Nandankanan zoological park here in Odisha on Friday, a senior official said.

“A Yellow Anaconda died at Nandankana Zoo today,” said  Deputy Director of  Nandankana Zoo, Bimal Kumar Acharya.

The exact cause of the death of second anaconda is yet to be ascertained. After this incident, the officials have started keeping a strict vigil on the rest of the reptiles of the same species in the zoo.

“Now, five Anacondas are left at the zoo, “Acharya added. 

