Bhubaneswar: A Yellow Anaconda died at Nandankanan zoological park here in Odisha on Friday, a senior official said.

“A Yellow Anaconda died at Nandankana Zoo today,” said Deputy Director of Nandankana Zoo, Bimal Kumar Acharya.

The exact cause of the death of second anaconda is yet to be ascertained. After this incident, the officials have started keeping a strict vigil on the rest of the reptiles of the same species in the zoo.

“Now, five Anacondas are left at the zoo, “Acharya added.