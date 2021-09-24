Yellow Alert Issued, Heavy Rain Likely In Odisha: SRC

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over various districts of Odisha.

A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall which is very likely to occur at one or two places over six districts namely:

Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri and Jagatsinghpur

The alert has been issued for the next 12 hours by the Office of Special Relief Commissioner.

Earlier on September 23, (IMD) DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra while speaking to Kalinga TV said, “Cyclonic storm Dianmu, which has been formed over the South China Sea, likely to move towards the west and north-west area and then move towards Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar. Gradually it will weaken,”

“As per the current indication, the cyclonic storm would become weak and turn into depression by tomorrow. However, it will become a cyclonic circulation, the impact of which is less than the low-pressure, after reaching the East-Central Bay of Bengal,” he added.

The IMD DG further said that a fresh low pressure area is expected to pass through Odisha by September 26, under whose impact rainfall likely to lash the State between September 26 and 28. During this period of time, another cyclonic circulation would head towards the State. However, the exact time, impact and quantity of rain can be known only when it reaches the East-Central Bay of Bengal or Myanmar.