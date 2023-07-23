Yamuna crosses danger mark, Delhi govt is on high alert

New Delhi: The Delhi government is on high alert as the water level in the Yamuna has crossed the danger mark in the National Capital City yet again.

The water in Yamuna River crossed the danger mark after authorities of Hatnhnikund barrage in Haryana discharged water.

According to reports, the river was flowing at 206.26 metres by 3 PM and this is expected to rise to 206.70 metres by the evening.

Meanwhile, minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi yesterday said the Arvind Kejriwal government is monitoring the developments closely.

Atishi has said some parts of Yamuna Khadar might see flooding if the water level rises beyond 206.7 metres. “The government is fully prepared to carry out immediate evacuations in these vulnerable areas” she added as quoted by ANI.

The swollen Yamuna had last week flooded several areas and key roads, even the flood water had reached up to the Red Fort and the busy ITO intersection.

While several families have been displaced, huge loss of property was reported following the flood. The State government has set up relief camps at different places and making regular announcements in areas at the risk of flooding.