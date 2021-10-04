XRD and XRF laboratory inaugurated in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: To expedite and facilitate the mineral exploration programme, recently the Steel & Mines Department commissioned highly advanced and scientific XRD & XRF Laboratory in the Directorate of Geology, Bhubaneswar.

The XRD & XRF Laboratory will step up the analytical aspect of rocks and minerals which in turn will accelerate auction process.

XRD (X-Ray diffraction) machine will precisely identify the mineral phase whereas XRF (X-Ray Fluorescence) is for elemental analysis of rocks / ores instantly. Both the instruments cost around five cores rupees.

Odisha is reckoned as most prolific mineral producing state in the country. The Directorate of Geology comes under the administrative control of Department of Steel & Mines, Govt. of Odisha. This department acts as the nodal agency for the exploration and assessment of mineral resources in the state. Odisha is bestowed with a good number of mineral deposits like Chromite, Bauxite, Graphite, Iron ore, Manganese, Coal, Gemstones, Limestone, China clay and many more.

For the very first time this type laboratory is procured by the Government of Odisha.

The mineral exploration programme is surely going to get a boost with the commissioning of these instruments. The grade determination will be more accurate and analytical time frame will be much less which in turn will lead to enhance overall royalty gain of the state. This Laboratory will not only cater to the need of the Directorate but will be of immense help for research students and all mining agencies operating in the State.

