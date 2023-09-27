Xerox shopkeeper fined Rs. 25,000 for not returning Rs. 3 to customer in Odisha

Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, Rs. 25 thousand fine was imposed on a Xerox shopkeeper for not returning a change of Rs. 3 in Sambalpur of Odisha. The court asked the Xerox shopkeeper to pay a fine of 25 thousand rupees.

The incident may seem surprising but it is true. Such incidents have been seen in Sambalpur district. A Xerox shopkeeper in Sambalpur has been fined 25 thousand rupees by the district court.

It is mentioned in the judgment that if the money is not paid within a month, the money will have to be paid with 9 percent interest.

According to information, Prafulla Kumar Das, a senior journalist of Sambalpur, went to xerox on April 28. He xeroxed one copy and gave 5 rupees. After xeroxing one copy, the shopkeeper did not return the remaining 3 rupees. The customer further accused the Xerox shop owner for arguing and abusing him for asking for money.

Later, the shopkeeper returned 5 rupees and said that he donated it to the poor people. With this, the customer approached the Consumer court.

The court heard the case and charged the shopkeeper. The shopkeeper has shown that he is doing business in a dishonest way without giving any receipt or bill.

The petitioner has been ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 25 thousand within 30 days along with refund of Rs. 3. He asked to pay an interest at the rate of 9 percent per annum if the penalty is not paid within the specified time.