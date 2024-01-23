World’s first Green Ammonia plant to be set up in Odisha’s Gopalpur

Bhubaneswar: World’s first Green Ammonia plant will be set up in Odisha’s Gopalpur, informed the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Tuesday.

According to the CMO, the nearly 1.3 MTPA Green Ammonia plant will be set up by ACME Group and Japan’s IHI Corporation under the Make in Odisha initiative of the Naveen Patnaik-led government.

Senior executives of ACME Group and IHI today met the CM in the presence of the 5T Chairman VK Pandian and apprised him about the project which has an employment opportunity of 3,700 people.

A total of Rs 60000 Crore will be invested for the Green Ammonia plant, said sources adding that this green ammonia will be produced from green hydrogen, and the production facilities will be powered by renewable power.

It is to be noted here that the ACME Group has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited (TSSEZL) for 343 acres for the project at the Gopalpur Industrial Park (GIP). The agreement was signed on August 25, 2023.