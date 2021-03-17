Bhubaneswar: The selection trial of the World University Games 2021 Archery Event began today at the Archery stadium of the premises of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) here in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The selection trial is being conducted for both men and women. The selection trial that began today will continue for two days more till March 19. On the first day, the top 16 were selected while the top 8 will be selected tomorrow on the second day

Today’s trial saw over 150 athletes from more than 40 different Universities participating in the selection trial. In the final selection, four women and four men will be selected from archery Recurve and another four women and four men from Compound archery.

The selected players will represent India at the World University Games 2021 that is to be held in Chengdu, China scheduled from August 18 to August 29.