Puri: An artist from Puri of Odisha has crafted a model of radio by using over 3,130 matchsticks to mark the World Radio Day.

As per reports, the artist Saswat Ranjan Sahoo took around four days to complete the replica of the 1980s radio.

World Radio Day is celebrated worldwide on February 13. The day is celebrated to promote and encourage the people to use radio.

The international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also paid tribute to the radio inventor Guglielmo Marconi at Puri beach on this occasion.

“Radio is one of the largest and oldest media platform in the world, hence the celebration is important” said the sand artist.