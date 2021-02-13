World Radio Day: Puri Artist Crafts Replica Of Radio Using Matchsticks

By KalingaTV Bureau
odisha puri artist

Puri: An artist from Puri of Odisha has crafted a model of radio by using over 3,130 matchsticks to mark the World Radio Day.

As per reports, the artist Saswat Ranjan Sahoo took around four days to complete the replica of the 1980s radio.

World Radio Day is celebrated worldwide on February 13. The day is celebrated to promote and encourage the people to use radio.

The international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also paid tribute to the radio inventor Guglielmo Marconi at Puri beach on this occasion.

“Radio is one of the largest and oldest media platform in the world, hence the celebration is important” said the sand artist.

 

You might also like
State

Andhra Hold Elections In Disputed Kotia Region In Odisha

State

Miscreants Loot Rs 80,000 At Gunpoint In Cuttack District Of Odisha

State

4-Day-Old Baby Missing From Hospital In Koraput District Of Odisha

State

Another Elephant Dies In Odisha, Fourth Death In Ten Days

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.