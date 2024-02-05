World Odia Language Conference concludes in Bhubaneswar, museum to run for 3 more days

Bhubaneswar: The three day long first World Odia Language Conference came to an end on Monday in Bhubaneswar of Odisha. Of course, the museum will remain open for another three days.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that this conference will be held once in every 5 years.

He sincerely thanked the students, youth community, writers, scientists, litterateurs and poets who participated in the conference and said that during these three days various aspects of our language were discussed. Many good proposals have also come.

However, since the Legislative Assembly is currently going on, the CM said that all the decisions taken regarding language will be announced in the Legislative Assembly.

Throwing light on the impact of technical knowledge on language, the CM said that advances in technical knowledge and computer language are a major challenge to language in the current era. Therefore, he opined that the Odia language should be integrated with this.

The museum organized on the occasion of the conference touched everyone’s heart. Therefore, on everyone’s request, the CM announced that the deadline of the museum was extended by another 3 days.

The Chief Minister congratulated all the talents who received awards.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister launched three books. The first one is published by Hindu Group – ‘Shree Jagannatha: Lord of The Universe’.

The second book is – ‘Odia: Journey of A Language’. This book has been conceptualized by Chief Advisor (Special Initiatives) of the Office of the Chief Minister, Mr. Balakrishnan and written by Subhranshu Panda and Pratik Patnaik.

Thirdly, two translation books of the book ‘Magical Tales from Odisha’ were also launched. This book has been translated into German and Japanese.

5T and New Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian and other eminent persons were present on this occasion.

The vote of thanks was offered by Siddhant Kumar Sahu, a student of 8th class of the Ravenshaw Collegiate School.