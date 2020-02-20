World Muslim Conference to be held in Odisha’s Jajpur on February 29

World Muslim Conference to be held in Odisha’s Jajpur on February 29

Jajpur: The ‘Aalami Ijtema’ or the World Muslim Conference will be held in Brahmabarada of Jajpur on February 29.

The conference will be held after a gap of 24 years in the State with an expected attendance of 1.20 lakh members of Muslim community from across the country.

Ahead of the conference Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das, sub-collector Narayan Chandra Dhal and SP Charan Singh Meena visited the venue of the conference recently and supervised the sanitation, drinking water and traffic management facilities.

The officials also checked the entry and exit points of the conference area to maintain law and order situation during the Aalami Ijtema.

Among others, Aalami Injeta Committee Chairman Zabir Ali, Brahmabarada Sarpanch Bijay Das and Maheswarpur Sarpanch Amulya Patra remained present during the review process.