World famous Dhanun Jatra to begin in Bargarh from today

Bargarh: The world’s largest open air theatre performance, Bargarh’s ‘Dhanu Yatra’ starts today. The festival will be held from December 28, 2022 to January 6, 2023 in Bargarh district of Odisha.

The world famous 11-day festival which depicts the story of Lord Krishna’s victory over the evil king Kansa.

The auditions to find an actor to play Kansa were concluded in October of 2022.

The city of Bargarh has been turned into Mathura, while Ambapali will be Gopa.

The entirety of the town has been decked up in lights and has been beautifully decorated in anticipation of this beloved festival.

It should be noted that this year’s Dhanu Jatra will be celebrated after two whole years. The festival was put on hold owing to COVID restrictions. This year it will be celebrated with much grandeur without the COVID restrictions.

A laser light show is expected to be the main attraction for this year’s festivals.