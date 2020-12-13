dhanu yatra
File Picture Of The Stage Of Dhanu Yatra

World Famous Dhanu Yatra In Odisha Not To Be Held This Year

By WCE 2

Bargarh: The world-famous and largest open air theater ‘Dhanu Yatra’ shall not be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic as decided on Sunday.

During the festival, the town in Odisha’s Bargarh is transformed into the city of Mathura. The festival begins with the coronation of King Kansa and concludes with his death.

The festival continues for 11-days. The decision not to hold the festival was however taken by the Bargarh Collector and the Dhanu Yatra committee keeping in view the Covid pandemic.

You might also like
State

2 From Mayurbhanj, Among the 5 COVID-19 Deaths In Odisha

State

393 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,23,757

State

Attempted Suicide By Married Woman Foiled In Odisha

State

Two Killed Including Minor In Road Mishap In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.