World Famous Dhanu Yatra In Odisha Not To Be Held This Year

Bargarh: The world-famous and largest open air theater ‘Dhanu Yatra’ shall not be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic as decided on Sunday.

The world famous #DhanuYatra, will not be held this year due to #Covid19 situation. The decision was taken by Bargarh Collector and the Dhanu Yatra committee in a meeting today #Odisha pic.twitter.com/aYaGtE7z3e — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) December 13, 2020

During the festival, the town in Odisha’s Bargarh is transformed into the city of Mathura. The festival begins with the coronation of King Kansa and concludes with his death.

The festival continues for 11-days. The decision not to hold the festival was however taken by the Bargarh Collector and the Dhanu Yatra committee keeping in view the Covid pandemic.