World famous Dhanu Jatra to begin from Dec 27 in Bargarh

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
World famous Dhanu Jatra to begin from Dec 27 in Bargarh

Bargarh: The world famous 11-day Dhanu Jatra which depicts the story of Lord krishna’s victory over the evil king Kansa, will be held from December 27,2022 and will conclude on January 6, 2023 in Bargarh district of Odisha.

According to reports, the process for selection of Kansa will begin from November 10. Besides, the selection for the other characters will be done as well.

As per sources, the artists who are willing to play the character of Kansa in the largest open air theater ‘Dhanu Yatra’, shall start applying from October 22.10.22 to 30.10.22 and the selection process for Kansa will start from November 10, informed by  the Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav working committee .

The above information was given by the Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav working committee .President and Collector Monisha Banarjee.

It is to be noted that the world famous  Dhanu Jatra festival continues for 11 days. Besides, the artists who participates in the festival, plays the mythological characters in theatrical  drama. The festival is followed with a huge crowd and the district experiences a huge footfall.

You might also like
State

Man electrocuted to death during Gajalaxmi idol immersion in Kendrapara, 2 critical

State

Odisha police arrests MD of Kolkata-based firm

State

Threat of cyclone in Odisha! leave of govt employees cancelled

State

Odisha: BMC allows sale of firecrackers for Diwali

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.