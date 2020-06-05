Bhubaneswar: World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year.

On the Occasion of World Environment Day, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his message on Twitter that “nature is sending us a clear message. We are harming the natural world, to our own detriment.”

The UN secretary expressed his grave concern over the habitat degradation and speeding biodiversity loss throughout the World. He said that “climate disruption is getting worse…To care for humanity, we must care for nature.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his views on World Environment Day through Twitter. He said, “On World Environment Day, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet’s rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations.”

The 2020 edition, of World Environment Day, has the tagline of “Time for Nature”. The event is being hosted by Colombia, which is organizing several events which are being streamed live all across the globe. The contents can be accessed on social media. The theme of the current year is pointed to biodiversity protection of more than one million animal and plant species which are believed to be on the brink of extinction.

(IANS & UN )