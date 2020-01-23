World Class Facilities At SCB Hospital Soon, Informs CM Naveen Patnaik

Cuttack: SCB Medical College and hospital to get world class facilities soon. Recent and modern medical facilities shall soon be provided.

The CM checked the blue-print of the project and discussed its viability with the heads of departments.

The acquisition of land for the Project shall start soon. 25 Acres of land shall be acquired in the first phase. The process shall end by 28th of February 2020.

The aim is to start construction work by the 1st of March 2020.

The required land shall be acquired from Water Works, Higher Education, Vocational Training Departments of the Odisha Government.

A few quarters of doctors and staff of SCB shall also be shifted. All others affected by the eviction drive shall be adequately compensated.

The road connecting the Taladnada canal bridge to SCB Medical shall be broadened and three laned. Two over-bridges shall also be constructed.

The CM had announced that steps will be taken for the betterment and development of SCB in Nonvember 2019, the blue-print and progress of the project has checked by the CM today.