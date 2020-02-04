Workshop on Modern Age Bamboo Products held in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A 4-day-long unique workshop was held in the capital city of Odisha recently. The Hands on Workshop on Modern Age Bamboo Product was organised by the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Bhubaneswar (NIFT) , Sri Sri University, and Team Inspire Bengaluru.

Foundation of MSME Cluster (FMC) as an apex organisation implementing a Project “Promote Bamboo MSME Clusters for Sustainable Development” funded by European Union under its Switch Asia initiatives along with its other partner Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Commonwealth Education Media Centre for Asia (CEMCA) and Copenhagen Business School.

This is the first of kind workshop in India where three reputed institute pulled together to integrate the students of Architecture and Design Students along with highly skilled Master Craftsmen from Assam, Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh to develop modern age bamboo products.

A total of 64 students from Fashion Lifestyle & Accessories Design Department, NIFT and Faculty of Architecture (SSU), 13 Master Craftsmen and Student Start-up with the guidance of team of experts from Team Inspire have worked in different teams to produce high quality modern bamboo products in integration with other modern material.

The valedictory session was held on February 2 at NIFT campus which was graced by Goutam Saha, Joint Director, NIFT, Sangeeta Agasty, GM, Foundation for MSME Clusters, Prof. Geeta Vaidyanathan, Dean, Faculty of Architecture, SSU, V. Rajiv Harish, CC (FL&A), Amaresh Hati, Team Inspire, Dillip Kumar Panigrahi, Technical Advisor of FMC and Saroj Kumar Barik from Aide et Action along with students and other staff of the institutes.

All the dignitaries appreciated the effort of FMC, NIFT, SSU and Team INSPIRE for the effort. The guests also facilitated the master craftsmen, entrepreneurs and potential start up participants.