Workshop on Intellectual Property Rights Organised at KIIT DU

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster (BCKIC) Foundation in association with KIIT DU, Science and Technology Department, Odisha Government organised a two-day workshop to create awareness about Intellectual Property Rights in Odisha. It was held at the KIIT School of Biotechnology.

Hands-on training was provided at the workshop about patent searching, drafting, filing and prosecution. The session was designed keeping in mind students, academicians, research scholars and entrepreneurs. An IP Booklet along with an activity book was specifically designed for this workshop to help the participants in better understanding the nitty-gritty of Patents. The BCKIC Foundation is an initiative by the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India.

Puja Mishra, Joint Secretary, Science, and Technology Department, applauded the efforts, enthusiasm and participation at the workshop, urging the participants to avail the opportunities provided to them by her Department. Dr. Srinivas Patnaik, Associate Professor and Dean in School of Biotechnology, KIIT, emphasised on the importance of intellectual property. Laxminarayan Padhi, Senior Scientist at Science & Technology Department was also present in the session along with Dr. Vishakha Raina, Professor in School of Biotechnology, KIIT.

Sambhabi Patnaik, Faculty, KIIT School of Law, Dr. T. Pavan Kumar, Sr. Scientist, CSIR-IMMT, Aurobinda Panda, Founder and Managing Partner of LexProtector, Smrita Pathak, Assistant Manager-IP, BCKIC Foundation and Dr. Amaresh Panda, Lead, Technology Transfer Office, KIIT-TBI were the guest speakers for the workshop, who conducted session on various aspects of patents.