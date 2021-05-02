Working Journalists In Odisha Declared Frontline Covid Warriors

By WCE 1
Free Covid Vaccination For Citizens Above 18 Years In Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Sunday declared working journalists of the state as frontline Covid warriors.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and declared journalists as Covid warriors.

Approving a proposal to this effect, the Chief Minister has said working journalists are doing a great service to the State by providing seamless news feed, making people aware on issues relating to Covid at this very trying times and they are a great support for our war against Covid.

The decision will benefit 6944 working journalists of the State.

Worth-mentiong, 6944 working journalists of the state have been covered under Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana. They are getting health insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each.

Besides, an ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh is also being provided to the next of kin of journalists who die of Covid while performing duty.

You might also like
State

Rain And Thunderstorm Predicted In Odisha, Details Here

State

Lockdown Returns Back In Odisha From May 5 Till May 19

State

Odisha DGP To Visit 4 Places To Oversee Covid Restrictions Enforcement

State

Containment Zones Increase In Odisha As Covid Cases Surge, Details Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.