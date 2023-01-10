Worker electrocuted to death at Rourkela Hockey Stadium

Rourkela: A labourer reportedly died of electrocution at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela today. The deceased has been identified as Gopal Tirkey of Mangaratola village.

Tirkey got an electric shock when he accidentally came in contact with a live wire while he was working on the ongoing electrification works at the Gate no.4 of the stadium.

Tirkey, who was engaged by a contractual company, was immediately rushed to the Rourkela Government Hospital in a critical condition. Unfortunately, the doctor declared him brought dead.

A team of cops from the Chhend Police Station reached the spot and carried out an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Tirkey’s family members and the local BJP party demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased laborer.

The Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela is all set to hoist the 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup between January 13 and January 29.