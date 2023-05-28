Work of an Odia and replica of ‘Konark Chakra’ are the essence of Odisha in new Parliament building

New Delhi: Amid controversy and protest by the oppositions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday.

Parliament building has some essence of Odisha. The Replica of Konark Chakra, one of the 24 great stone wheels of the ‘sun chariot’ at world famous Sun Temple in Odisha’s Konark, has found place in the new Parliament building.

A huge bronze replica of the Konark Chakra with all intricate details has been installed at the right side of the ceremonial gate of the new Parliament. The President will enter the Parliament through this ceremonial gate to deliver speech at the beginning of every budget session.

Apart from the ‘Konark Chakra,’ the work of an Odia also can be seen in new Parliament building. Puranjan Dalai from Chandipur of Odisha has designed the lobby of the new Parliament building along with Kishanlal from Barmer in Rajasthan.

Both Puranjan Dalai and Kishanlal were felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their work. The Prime Minister also felicitated other workers who were involved in construction of new Parliament building.

