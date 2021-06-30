Work for Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Center under ABADHA scheme begins in Puri

Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Center

Puri: As announced by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the site work for the Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Center (JBPC) has begun under ABADHA scheme in Puri.

The project consists of a major multi-level car parking for accommodating 1400 cars (ECS), pilgrim reception centre, cloak rooms and bathing complexes.

Being developed by OBCC Odisha, it is about 500 meters away from the Lord Jagannth temple. It will be directly connected to NH 316 through Shree Setu. After arriving at JBPC, devotees will be able to walk to queue management for going to Shreemandira for darshan of Mahaprabhu.

Also read: Odisha extends Covid-19 lockdown till July 16, some restrictions eased 
