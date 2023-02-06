Wood mafias attack forest officials during raid in Odisha

Baripada: At least seven forest officials were severely injured after they were attacked by a group of wood mafias in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district yesterday.

A team of forest officials reportedly had gone inside the Similipal Reserve for patrolling yesterday evening. They found some wood mafias illegally transporting sal woods from the forest.

When the forest officials tried to arrest them, around 40-50 wood smugglers including several women attacked the forest team leaving them severely injured. They also damaged the vehicles of the forest department.

Today, the forest officials filed a case at Jashipur Police station in this regard, based on which cops have stared an investigation into the matter.