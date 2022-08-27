Wood-laden truck rams into ex-MLA’s bike in Koraput

Koraput: Former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Malkangiri Nimai Chandra Sarkar met with an accident today as a truck reportedly rams into his two-wheeler leaving him critically injured near Koraput Municipality office.

According to reports, Sarkar was going on his bike on the High Way Number (NH) 26. However, Bolero vehicle rammed into his bike following which, he fell down. In the meantime, a speeding wooden-laden truck vehicle came and run over his vehicle and leg.

Immediately, the local people came to Sarkar’s aid and rescued him in a critical condition as he sustained injuries on his leg and back. They sent him to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital for treatment with an ambulance.

Meanwhile, the locals alleged that such accidents take place in their locality as a large number of vehicles move on the NH which has gone through the Koraput Town.