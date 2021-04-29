Jajpur: A wood laden truck caught fire and the tonnes of wood logs kept in the vehicle were turned to ashes on Thursday in Jajpur district of Odisha. The fire mishap took place near Andhari chhaka on the national high way number 20 in the district.

As per reports, the Sal wood laden truck somehow caught fire near Andhari chowk. Finding no other way and to save his life, the driver parked the vehicle on the roadside and tried to douse the fire with the help of locals but in vain.

After getting information Fire fighters reached the spot and started dousing the flames. By the time the report was written, the fire fighters were trying to douse the fire. As the fire mishap has taken place on the National Highway, long queues of vehicles have been stranded on the two sides of the spot. Korei Police has reached the spot and the traffic personnel have started to clear the traffic.