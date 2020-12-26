Women Should Join The Fight For Changes That Odisha wants to see: CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: BJD turns 24 today and and CM Naveen Patnaik speaks about women empowerment at the 24th Foundation day of the party .

He described “Women Empowerment” as his favourite programme and urged rural women to come forward and actively take part in the development of the state.

“Empowerment of women is the empowerment of the nation. No household, society, State and country has ever moved forward without empowering its women”, said BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik.

“I am confident that the mothers and sisters who run their households so efficiently will run the Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad with equal competence,” he said quoting late Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

BJD has been giving importance to women and has reserved 50% seats for women in panchayats & ULBs. The party has been fighting for 33% reservation for women in Assembly and Lok Sabha, said BJD President Naveen Patnaik.

Besides, Patnaik said that during election rallies, the national parties in their speech talk about women empowerment. But after elections, they forget about their commitments.

We can not deprive half of our population of their rights. They must have their rightful place in the political space of our country, said CM Naveen.

BJD being a regional party, will intensify its movement to provide 33% reservation of women in Assembly as well as Parliament.