Women protest for drinking water in Bhadrak of Odisha

Basudevpur: In a unique manner of showing dissatisfaction, women protested and blocked the roads with pots and buckets in Bhadrak.

According to reliable reports, Basudebpur Block, Vidypur Panchayat Vidypur Village Thakurani Sahi Bhadrak district.

It is worth mentioning that due to the problem of drinking water in this village, today more than 50 women of the village were seen blocking the road by placing buckets and pots on the Karanjia-Bidepur road.

Hundreds of families of Sethi sahi, Thakurani sahi, Gaud sahi, Naka sahi, Mohanty sahi got tap water connection through government’s Basudha Yojana.

The said tap has gone dry since the last one month, alleged the local people. As a result, the villagers were facing a huge number of problems.

The villagers repeatedly complained about this problem to the Sarpanch and to the departmental officials, but their prayers fell on deaf ears. As a result, today the women of the village were seen blocking the road.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and explained to the people. But the women are adamant and still sitting and insisting that when there is enough water in the tap, the road block will be removed.

