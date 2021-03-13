Women Maoists Observe International Women’s Day

Malkangiri: Like other parts of the world, a group of women Maoists observed the International Women’s Day inside a forest near Sukma Town in Chhattisgarh, on the border of Malkangiri district of Odisha.

The Bhairamgarh Area Committee of the red rebels reportedly organized a huge rally inside the forest area to mark the International Women’s Day.

The participants of the massive rally protested violence against women. They also objected to the harassment meted out to women by the cops and security personnel.

Prior to organizing the mega rally, they also had pasted posters across Sukma Town urging the general public to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

It is to be noted here that International Women’s Day is observed globally on March 8 every year to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.