Women lootera gang loot gold chain from women devotees at puja pandal in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The women lootera gang on Sunday looted gold chain from the neck of four women devotees who had come to the puja pandal in Bomikhal area in Bhubaneswar. A complaint has been registered at Laxmisagar police station.

Sources say, some women devotees had come to the Bomikhal Puja Mandap for darshan of Maa Durga on the occasion of auspicious Maha Ashtami when some miscreants snatched their gold chain weighing around 10 grams each in just 15 minutes. The incident took place between 10.30- 10.45 am.

The women immediately informed the PCR about the incident. The police immediately started their search. It is suspected that women lootera gang have targeted the Puja Mandap and have activated their plans. Some eye-witnesses said, they saw a group of women who were wandering near the ladies.

Meanwhile, the Bomikhal Puja Mandap authorities started checking their CCTV footage. The Puja Committee Secretary informed they had requested to alert some women police officers inside the pandal and have alleged that these kinds of incidents are happening as the women police officials deployed by Commissionerate Police at the mandaps are allegedly remaining absent from duty.

