Women In Odisha Lead From The Front, Fight Fearlessly Against Coronavirus In The State

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government under the able leadership of CM Naveen Patnaik has played a proactive role in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Many women in Odisha are instrumental in the fight of the State against the deadly pandemic of coronavirus. These range from women holding key positions in the government to countless women engaged in various NGOs.

The prominent organizations where Covid-19 tests is being done are headed by women. While Sanghamitra Pati is heading the RMRC (Regional Medical Research Centre) Bhubaneswar as Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar is led by Gitanjali Batmanabane and SCB Hospital in Cuttack is led by Jayashree Mohanty.

The Managing Director of Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd. is also a woman, Yamini Sarangi, an IAS officer. She is is responsible for procurement of medicines, protective gear and equipment for healthcare.

Shalini Pandit another Senior bureaucrat and head the Mission Director of National Health Mission, under the State government’s Health & Family Welfare Department coordinates health response with regard to surveillance, sample collection and testing in the State.

Mission Shakti department led by Sujata Kartikeyan took on the most significant decision of initiating women SHGs across Odisha and starting the mass production of masks. The women SHGs under her guidance have also volunteered to feed the homeless and destitute.

Other than a few names mentioned here there are innumerable number of women nurses, asha didis, anganwadi workers who play an important role in the war against this pandemic.

It is noteworthy that Odisha was the first state in India to impose a complete lock down. Most of the major towns, including the capital city of Bhubaneswar was locked down before the country wide lock down. The State remarkably was the first in India to extend the lock down till 30th April.