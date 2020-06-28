Berhampur: From shutdown to lockdown and collecting fines from violators to putting them in quarantine centres whenever needed, Ganjam district administration is leaving no stones unturned to check spread of COVID19 in the district.

Moreover, the district administration had on June 25 ordered a four-day complete shutdown in the jurisdiction of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) from June 27 to June 30. Besides, people from the rural areas have been advised to avoid visiting the urban area unless it is not so important (only in emergency cases).

The decision was taken following the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in BeMC area. However, a group of women managed to enter the city along with quintals of fish and opened their temporary stalls and started selling fish at Haridakhandi fish market in Berhampur by violating the shutdown and social distancing norms.

A huge crowd was seen in the market after people rushed to buy fish as it was Sunday. However, some locals protested the women’s act and informed the concerned local administration and police, who went to the spot and shut the market.

The sale of fish by the women at the busy junction amid shutdown has raised many eyebrows.

Sources at the local administration, on the other hand, informed that stringent action will be taken against the women for violating the shutdown and social distancing rules.