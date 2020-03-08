Bhubaneswar: Today is International Women’s Day. This is a day for women. On this occasion celebrations are going on in many places of Odisha. To commemorate this occasion ‘Mo Bus’ in Odisha has come up with a special discount meant only for women. Mo Bus has announced free ride service for women. That means today women can ride Mo Bus free of cost for the whole day. Capital Region Urban Transport has announced about it.

General Manager of CRUT Dipti Mohapatra said that their entity always keep women on high esteem. There are more than 30 women guides in ‘Mo Bus’.

March 8 is observed as the International Women’s Day every year. International Women’s Day 2020 campaign theme is #EachforEqual.