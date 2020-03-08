Women can travel free of cost in ‘Mo Bus’ today in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 11

Bhubaneswar: Today is International Women’s Day. This is a day for women.  On this occasion celebrations are going on in many places of Odisha. To commemorate this occasion ‘Mo Bus’ in Odisha has come up with a special discount meant only for women. Mo Bus has announced free ride service for women. That means today women can ride Mo Bus free of cost for the whole day. Capital Region Urban Transport has announced about it.

General Manager of CRUT Dipti Mohapatra said that their entity always keep women on high esteem. There are more than 30 women guides in ‘Mo Bus’.

Related News

ECoR runs all women staff goods train to mark International…

ITI student critical after coming in contact with 11KV live…

Miscreants snatch cash bag from couple, dump man in forest…

CM Naveen Patnaik performs groundbreaking of 23 industrial…

March 8 is observed as the International Women’s Day every year. International Women’s Day 2020 campaign theme is #EachforEqual.

You might also like
State

ECoR runs all women staff goods train to mark International Women’s Day

State

ITI student critical after coming in contact with 11KV live wire

State

Miscreants snatch cash bag from couple, dump man in forest in Kandhamal

State

CM Naveen Patnaik performs groundbreaking of 23 industrial projects

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.