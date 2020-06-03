Bhubaneswar: Two bike-borne youths allegedly snatched a gold chain of a woman in broad daylight near AG Square here in Odisha on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Manaswini Biswal of Sailashree Vihar area in the city. She lodged a complaint at Capital police station in this connection.

According to reports, the incident happened at around 2.50 PM today when the victim and her friend were waiting for an auto near the AG square in the heart of the city.

Taking advantage of Coronavirus situation in city, two bike-borne miscreants wearing face masks intercepted the women and the man sitting in the pillion tried to take away the vanity bag of Biswal but failed as she resisted. However, the accused snatched her gold chain and fled from the spot.

“The masked miscreants tried to take away my vanity bag but failed to do so. Later they snatched my gold chain. I tried to resist but they dragged me on the road. Others present at the spot tried to nab them but they managed to escape,” said Biswal.

Meanwhile Biswal sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.