Woman’s body found floating in Mahanadi river in Cuttack of Odisha

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a woman’s body was found floating in Mahanadi river in Cuttack city of Odisha on Saturday, said reports.

According to available reports, the body of the woman was found floating in the Jobra barrage gate number 54 by the locals and the passer byes.

The locals immediately informed the Jagatpur police and the fire department. There was a huge crowd to witness the incident, said reports.

The Jagatpur police immediately was pressed into action. The fire department personnel started efforts to recover the body from the Jobra barrage.

After a long toil, the body was recovered by the fire services personnel. The body was found to be that of a woman. She is said to be aged around 40 years. The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be ascertained.

The body has been sent to the SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack by the police for a postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.