Woman's Body Found Floating In River

Woman’s Body Found Floating In Bhargavi River In Odisha’s Puri

By WCE 6

Brahmagiri: The body of a woman was found floating in the Bhargavi River near the Goudia bridge in Puri district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Lata Machua , a resident of Panchagochia village.

The reason of her death is yet to be ascertained.

As per sources, the woman was gone to take a bath in the river and likely to have slipped while bathing there.

The locals informed Lata’s husband Dinabandhu, he reached the spot and recovered the body from the water.

On being informed, the Sadar police rushed to the spot, seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

The police have launched an  investigation into the incident.

You might also like
State

2 killed, 1 critical in road mishap in Odisha’s Jajpur

State

Renowned Odia film singer Diptirekha Padhi weds Soumya

State

Puri Jagannath Temple To Re-Open Between Dec 22 And Dec 25!

State

Government job for 10th pass students; Apply soon

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.