Brahmagiri: The body of a woman was found floating in the Bhargavi River near the Goudia bridge in Puri district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Lata Machua , a resident of Panchagochia village.

The reason of her death is yet to be ascertained.

As per sources, the woman was gone to take a bath in the river and likely to have slipped while bathing there.

The locals informed Lata’s husband Dinabandhu, he reached the spot and recovered the body from the water.

On being informed, the Sadar police rushed to the spot, seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.