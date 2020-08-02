Woman’s attempt of forsaking husband to elope with boyfriend fails in Odisha

Cuttack: In a bizarre development, a girl sat on dharna in front of his lover’s house throughout the night after being abandoned by her boyfriend. The incident took place in Arilo village under Jaypur Police limits in Cuttack district of Odisha. Actually the boyfriend rejected the girl as his family members did not accept her as she was married to another boy.

As per reports, the said girl was married to a boy as per Hindu tradition a few days back. After sixteen day of marriage when the girl had visited her mother’s house along with her husband, tried to elope with her boyfriend, with whom she was in love before the marriage.

Accordingly, the girl abandoned her home and went to her boyfriend. However, the boyfriend did not want to accept the married girl as his wife as his family members were not in favour of this marriage. Hence he thought of a plan and sent the girl to his home alone and himself fled from the scene.

The girl reached her boyfriend’s house and found it locked. The family members had abandoned the place. She sat on dharna in front of the house throughout the night while her mother also accompanied her.

The girl has reportedly threatened that if her lover will not accept her, she would commit suicide.

In the meanwhile the husband of the girl left for his home without the girl.

The matter has been complained with Police and further investigation of the case is underway.