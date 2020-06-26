suicide due to family fight

Woman, two sons die after consuming poison over family dispute in Bargarh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bargarh: A woman and two of her sons died reportedly after consuming poison in Odisha’s in Bargarh district on Friday. The incident has taken place in Charapali village of the district.

The deceased have been identified as Uttara Banchhore (55), Jaga Banchhore (23) and Balia Banchhore (21).

According to reports, Uttara consumed the poison and gave the same to two of her sons on their paddy field at around 5 pm allegedly following a family dispute.

Some locals rescued them  in a critical condition and took them to the district headquarters hospital. Unfortunately, all of them died while undergoing treatment.

On being informed about the matter, local police rushed to the hospital and seized the bodies, said sources adding that the postmortem will be conducted only tomorrow.

While police have started an investigation into the matter, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the death the trio.

You might also like
State

Cobra, 43 Hatchlings rescued from house in Odisha’s Bhadrak

State

Meet Puri’s ‘Baahubali’ Servitors Anil Gochikar & Damodar Gochikar

State

Rare chameleon that can change colour, found in Jajpur district of Odisha

State

New COVID19 quarantine rule for those who come to Bhubaneswar from these 5 districts

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.