Woman, two sons die after consuming poison over family dispute in Bargarh

Bargarh: A woman and two of her sons died reportedly after consuming poison in Odisha’s in Bargarh district on Friday. The incident has taken place in Charapali village of the district.

The deceased have been identified as Uttara Banchhore (55), Jaga Banchhore (23) and Balia Banchhore (21).

According to reports, Uttara consumed the poison and gave the same to two of her sons on their paddy field at around 5 pm allegedly following a family dispute.

Some locals rescued them in a critical condition and took them to the district headquarters hospital. Unfortunately, all of them died while undergoing treatment.

On being informed about the matter, local police rushed to the hospital and seized the bodies, said sources adding that the postmortem will be conducted only tomorrow.

While police have started an investigation into the matter, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the death the trio.